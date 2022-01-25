Gambia: Waa Banjul Defeat Hawks FC 3-1 to Maintain Table-Toppers

Table-toppers Waa Banjul inflicted defeat on Hawks FC 3-1 on Saturday at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

The Banjul-based club goal scorers included Ousman Sonko, MS Jallow and Ali Jatta, while Emmanuel Mendy of Hawks FC scored his team's lone goal.

Unbeaten since the beginning of the GFF First Division league, Waa Banjul had identical points with Wallidan FC on 11 points but had a better goal difference of 5-4.

Hawks FC are one of the inconsistent teams struggling in the top-flight football. Out of six games played now, they won twice, lost three times and drawn one and have earned 7 points, scoring 5 and conceding 7 goals.