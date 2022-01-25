Gambia: Waa Banjul Defeat Hawks FC 3-1 to Maintain Table-Toppers

23 January 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

Table-toppers Waa Banjul inflicted defeat on Hawks FC 3-1 on Saturday at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

The Banjul-based club goal scorers included Ousman Sonko, MS Jallow and Ali Jatta, while Emmanuel Mendy of Hawks FC scored his team's lone goal.

Unbeaten since the beginning of the GFF First Division league, Waa Banjul had identical points with Wallidan FC on 11 points but had a better goal difference of 5-4.

Hawks FC are one of the inconsistent teams struggling in the top-flight football. Out of six games played now, they won twice, lost three times and drawn one and have earned 7 points, scoring 5 and conceding 7 goals.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X