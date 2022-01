Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national soccer team have qualified for the quarter-finals of the AFCON 2021 (Cameroon-2021+1), after defeating Nigeria (1-0) at the Round of 16 on Sunday in Garoua.

The only goal of the game was scored by Youssef Msakni in the 47th.

The Carthage Eagles will play at the quarter-final Burkina Faso on January 29 in Garoua. Burkina Faso had qualified for the quarter-finals after a win over a Gabon 7-6 in shoot-out penalties (1-1 after full and extra time).