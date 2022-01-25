Tunisia: CSM Denounces 'Unprecedented' Smear Campaign

Tunis/Tunisia — The Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) denounced on Sunday what it called an "unprecedented" smear campaign against its members, citing in particular, lawyers Abdelkrim Rajeh and Moufida Mtimet.

In a statement, the CSM said that these two lawyers volunteered to defend its decisions and interests before the various courts because they are members of the litigation commission.

They are also in charge of representing the Council in lawsuits brought against it since 2017, the date of its creation, the same source added.

The CSM also said that the committee under the Prime Ministry refused to take into consideration the results of the legal consultation aimed at recruiting a lawyer to represent the Council.