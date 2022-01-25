Liberia: NOCAL CEO Becomes First Liberian to Join Advisory Board for the Africa Oil Week

Monrovia — Attorney Siafuah-Mai Gray of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) becomes the 1st NOCAL President/CEO and the 1st Liberian to join the Advisory Board for the prestigious Africa Oil Week (AOW)

An established global platform entering its 28th year, the Africa Oil Week brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community, and service providers. Africa Oil Week drives investment and deal-making across the continent, thus shaping the future of Africa.

The advisory board of Africa Oil Week is where the most senior E&P executives join the industry's most impressive raising stars in a cross-disciplinary committee to share insights on the future direction of the continent's upstream oil and gas sector and develop new strategies for AOW. Attorney Gray will be seated with global distinction in the E&P industry.

Atty. Gray, a lawyer who was appointed as the CEO/President of NOCAL during the industry's most difficult times has impressively led her country's oil sector and is seen by her peers as an asset to the industry.