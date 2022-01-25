Liberia: Joseph Boakai, Senator Karnga-Lawrence to Testify Against Cummings

Monrovia — Mr. Joseph N. Boakai, Chairman opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and standard bearer of the Unity Party will be testifying on behalf of the state against his compatriot, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and his Alternative National Congress in the alleged forgery case filed by Mr. Benoni Urey's All Liberian Party.

Cllr. Cephus informed the court that Mr. Boakai and the suspended political leader of Liberty Party, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence would be testifying on behalf of the government in the case. The Secretary General of the Unity Party, Mo Ali, will also serve as rebuttal witness for the State.

Though the ALP has alleged that Mr. Cummings forged the signatures of its leaders and filed an altered copy of the CPP's Framework Document with the National Elections Commission, Mr. Cummings, on the other hand, says the ALP is being manipulated by the George Weah-led government to tear the opposition bloc apart. He maintained his innocence to the charges brought against him and the executives of the ANC.

The CPP comprises the All Liberian Party, the Liberty Party, the Unity Party and the Alternative National Congress.

The Alternative National Congress has since announced its withdrawal from the CPP.

Last week, the State prosecutor, Solicitor General Cllr. Syrennius Cephus prayed the court for 'SUPENO DU CE TECUM' which will compel Mr. Cummings to produce the original copy of the CPP Framework Document.

According to Cephus, there were five copies of the framework documents signed to be distributed amongst member party within the CPP following the submission of the document to the national elections commission, but same was never done by Cummings up to date.

Cummings' lawyers, counter argued that it is against the jurisprudence of Liberia for a defendant to produce evidence against himself.

The court, however, reserved ruling on this request by the prosecutors.

The prosecution's request comes after Cummings' lawyers led by Cllr. Oratio Gould had requested the court to ask the prosecution to furnish them with their evidence and list of witnesses and their addresses.

Mr. Boakai has not made any public statement since the case began in his capacity as Chairman of the CPP. However, the CPP has come under public condemnation for not being able to properly run their affairs and manage their internal crisis.