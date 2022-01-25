Liberia: President Weah to Deliver 5th Annual Message At Capitol Today

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah will today, Monday deliver his annual message before the Legislature.

The event will mark President Weah's 5th Annual Message, otherwise called the State of the Nation Address (SONA). The first was delivered in January 2018, a week after his inauguration as Liberia's 25th President.

The President is expected to speak on the state of the economy, the government's stance in the fight against COVID-19 and the progress made so far under its national development program, the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

It is in line with Article 58 of the Constitution of Liberia which states, "The President shall, on the fourth working Monday in January of each year, present the administration's legislative program for the ensuing session, and shall once a year report to the Legislature on the state of the Republic. In presenting the economic condition of the Republic, the report shall cover expenditure as well as income."

The event is expected to be graced by dignitaries, including the Vice President of Liberia, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, the President of the Liberian Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers and President Pro Tempore, Albert Chie, along with members of the 54th Legislature. Also in attendance, will include Chief Justice Francis Korkpor and the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia, members of the cabinet and the Doyen and members of the diplomatic corps.

Meanwhile, due to the event, the Liberia National Police has put in place several security and traffic control measures. The LNP, in a release issued by its Spokesperson, Moses Carter said nobody will be allowed on the grounds of the Capitol without invitation and no one will be allowed to enter the premises of the Capitol Building after the President and VIPs shall have arrived.

Excerpt: "Traffic will be diverted from 12th and 9th Streets to Jallah Town, for those coming from the Congo Town and Sinkor areas; traffic will also be diverted from Buzzy Quarter to Jallah Town and from Capitol Byepass to Jallah Town and no unauthorized vehicles and or persons will be allowed within the vicinity of the Capitol Building. The Traffic shall be reopened as soon as possible."

The LNP called on the public and vehicle operators to adhered to these regulations and govern themselves accordingly.