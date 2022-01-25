West Africa: Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore Detained - Plague of Military Coups Spreads in West Africa

analysis

Soldiers in Burkina Faso appear to have toppled the elected government.

Mutinous soldiers have detained Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore in an apparent coup attempt. The soldiers had reportedly become unhappy with Kabore's government for failing to provide adequate support in an increasingly deadly fight against jihadist insurgents.

Soldiers detained Kabore in a military camp on Monday morning after heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou, according to several news reports.

It was not clear if Kabore was safe. Mutinous soldiers said on Monday afternoon that they intended to make a public announcement on national TV shortly, indicating they had executed a coup and seized power.

Military coups, once highly prevalent in Africa, though more recently much less common as democracy took hold, are making a comeback, especially in West Africa and the Sahel.

Over the past two years, the military has seized power in Mali, Guinea and Chad and now it seems, Burkina Faso. This has been partly the result of an inability by elected civilian governments to deal with the growing threat from Islamist insurgents, Fahiraman Koné, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Bamako, Mali, told Daily Maverick.

He...