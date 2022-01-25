Ghana: Parliament Reconvenes Tomorrow

Parliament will reconvene tomorrow January 25, 2022 to commence the First Meeting of Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The House was originally scheduled to resume on January 18 but same could not happen for unexplained reasons.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the legislature recalling the Members from recess appointed Parliament House, Accra as the venue for the meeting and 10:00 am for the first sitting.

"The Parliamentary Service wishes to inform all Honourable Members and staff of Parliamentary Service that the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will commence on Tuesday, 25 January 2022, at Ten O'clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra," part of the statement reads.

High on the agenda will be the passage of the Electronic Transactions Bill; popularly known as E-levy.

The House degenerated into chaos on December 20, 2021 with MPs engaged in fisticuffs during a headcount on whether or not to accept the bill under a certificate of urgency.

Members are expected to continue the debate when the House resumes with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta indicating at a media engagement in Accra the Bill would be relaid when the House resumes.

"After extensive consultations, the E-Levy will be re-submitted to Parliament this month. We look forward to joining hands with our Honourable Members of Parliament to approve the E-Levy on a consensus basis, so we can collectively address the big issue of unemployment", Mr Ofori-Atta said.

The rate of 1.75 per cent on all electronic transactions beyond GH¢100, he said would be maintained.

Also on the schedule of the House would be the presentation of the State of the Nation Address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.