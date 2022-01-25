Ghana: 4 Committees Inaugurated to Plan Late New Juabenhene, Queen Mother's Funeral Ceremony

The Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, at the weekend inaugurated four committees for the planning, organisation of the funeral of the late New Juabenmanhene, Daasebre Oti Boateng and his queen mother, the late Nana Yaa Daani.

The committees are Protocol and Security chaired by Nana Twumasi Dankwa, Publicity-Nana Kwaku Dua, Hospitality and Reception-Opanyin Kwasi Okyere and Finance headed by Mr Gabby Okyere Darko.

The inaugural ceremony which took place at the Yiadom-Hwedie Palace at Srodae, a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region, was attended by traditional leaders, Municipal, District Chief Executives (MDCEs), Members of Parliament (MPs) and Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Regional Minister.

The Juabenhene outlined the roles of the various committees and urged them to work hard to give the late Omanhene and the queen mother a befitting burial.

Nana Otuo Siriboe who is the Chairman of the Council of State stated that the late Daasebre Oti Boateng was not only a traditional leader but also a man of many capacities who served his nation and the world as well and therefore should not see the programme as for the New Juaben Traditional Area only.

He, therefore, advised them to work hard to plan and to organise the one week celebration, burial and the final funeral rites of the two traditional leaders.

Nana Otuo Siriboe pledged as Omanhene of Juaben to ensure that a memorable traditional burial and funeral rites were performed to showcase the customs, culture and traditions of the nation.

Nana Otuo Siriboe, a traditional brother of the late Daasebre Oti Boateng took the opportunity to explain some truths about the great oath of the nation's traditional culture especially Ashanti and urged the chiefs to learn very well to teach the youth about their history very well.

He also urged them to teach the youth to desist from invoking traditional gods and also swearing indiscriminately to demean the traditions, culture and customs of the nation.

He appealed to all the chiefs in the New Juaben Traditional area to give off their best to support the programme because it was not only for them alone but the world at large.