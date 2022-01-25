Liberia: Kreplah Dedicates Mini Stadium in Chicken Soup Factory

Montserrado County District #12 representative hopeful Mr. Prince Kreplah has dedicated a newly constructed four hundred seating capacity mini football stadium in the Chicken Soup Factory Gulf community valued over US$6,000.00.

The ceremony, which was held over the weekend, brought together community and district leaders, former representative aspirants, religious leaders, motorcycle and tricycle unions, youth groups and other residents of the district.

Making remarks during the dedication ceremony, Mr. Kreplah said he got engaged by residents of the Chicken Soup Factory Gulf Community after his intervention into the Stephen Tolbert Estate Football Field saga.

According to him, residents of Stephen Tolbert Estate pleaded for his intervention to transform the community's football field.

He noted that upon his meeting with the leadership of the Chicken Soup Factory Gulf community, he had no idea as to where he would source funding for the project.

However, Kreplah noted that his belief and confidence were what enabled him to embark on the field project.

"I'm a person who believes that once you are determined, committed, serious and work hard for anything you can achieve it," Kreplah told the gathering.

He indicated that every leader's greatest ability should be to motivate young people to work, adding that it was based on his conviction that his movement engaged engineers and young people who volunteered their services towards the construction of the mini-stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the seating capacity is very important not just to residents of Chicken Soup Factory Community, but to all of the communities in District #12.

Kreplah described sports as important to the development of the district, calling on residents there to ensure that the facility is well managed.

The community chairman of Chicken Soup Factory Gulf Community Mr. Samuel Morgan said the residents wholeheartedly accept the project.

Chairman Morgan noted that from the beginning of the project, some residents of the area didn't believe that it would have produced such a result.

Morgan said he was touched by the commitment of Mr. Kreplah towards various communities in the district, saying it shows a clear sign of the representative hopeful's willingness to work for the people of the district.

Former representative candidate Peter Dorkpoh, who graced the program, called on residents of the district to be sensitive in electing who to represent them.

He stated that the current Representative George Samah has allegedly failed the district, claiming that 2023 will be the best time for new representation to be elected for District #12.

He added, "If Hon. Prince Kreplah can [use] his personal resources to implement such a project, when elected, it will take him less than six months to complete the district office which according to him has been abandoned by Representative Samah.