Liberia: LISCR Return to Winning Spree

LISCR FC has returned to their winning path with a 3-2 victory against Ganta Almighty at the SKD Practice Pitch in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Each of the three goals came from the legs of Players Obediah Railey, Theophilus Nyumah and Samuel Koffa were enough for the club to receive three points.

Tony FC maintained second-place spot on the league log after winning Nimba FC 3-2 at the Technical Centre in Careysburg, Montserrado County.

The Harbel-based club beat Nimba FC to increase their points to 23, one point behind league leader Jubilee FC with 24 points.

Nimba FC has 15 points from 11 games.

Jubilee FC over the weekend extended their lead on the Orange second division league table to 24 points when they defeated Cece United 3-1 at the SKD Practice Pitch in Paynesville.

Ernest Gongar's splendid performance coupled with Nicholas Slewion's goal was enough to give the Church boys all three points.

Gardnersville FC survived to grab their three points against Ganta Almighty in the Orange second division league.

Gardnersville FC now have 13 points from 11 games, while Ganta Almighty stand at 13 points from 11 games as well.

Muscat FC stand at the top three positions in the Orange second league.

They maintain their supremacy over Junior Professional FC after sealing a 3-1 win.

Mark Yallah'd great performance was enough to help Muscat FC extend their points to 23 from 11 matches, while Junior Professional FC bagged 9 points.

Mighty Blue Angels FC were biggest winners over Small Town FC in Matchday 11 of the orange second league.

Mighty Blue Angels won Small Town 8-1 at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

The win, which was the club's third of the session, put the Angels at 16 points, while Small Town FC trade with 5 points.

NPA Anchors defeated Bong County-based club Bong Rangers FC 1-0 at home.

From a goalless first half, NPA Anchor hit one goal from Septimus Nagbe in the 67th minute at the David Kuyon Sports Stadium in Gbarnga.

Nagbe's one goal was enough to snatch a 1-0 win for Anchors.

NPA Anchors have 14 points, while Bong Rangers stand at 17 points.