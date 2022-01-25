Nigeria: Dilapidated Access Roads - Women Vow to Stop Political Campaigns in 3 Delta Towns, Unless ...

25 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Festus Ahon

Owhrode — Women of Owhrode, Ovwodokpokpo and Erhiephiyor communities, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, have threatened to stop any form of political campaigns in their communities in 2023 unless the five ramshackle access roads linking the communities were constructed.

The angry women, who spoke during a peaceful protest to draw the government's attention to the deplorable state of the five access roads in the area, lamented that the lack of good motorable roads to their communities has stunted the growth of the communities.

They said the five roads connecting their communities to other parts of Udu and Ughelli South local government areas: Owhrode-Orhuwhorun, Owhrode-Usieffurun, Owhrode-Edjophe, Owhrode-Otor-Udu and Ovwodokpokpo-Otor-Udu were in a bad state.

The protesting women stated that their farm produce was getting spoilt because they could not take them to the markets in the cities and buyers could not come to them because of dilapidated roads.

Appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC to intervene, they said if constructed, the roads would ease the daily traffic jam being experienced by motorists and commuters at the popular Ubogo Market.

The women later took their protest to the Udu Local Government Area Secretariat at Otor-Udu, where they submitted a request letter to the chairman, Chief Jite Brown.

Addressing the protesters, Chief Brown told them that their request letter would be submitted in appropriate quarters.

Brown, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Community and Infrastructural Development, Comrade Lawson Oghoifo and the Head of Personnel Management, Mr. Mudiaga Omodion, told the women to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X