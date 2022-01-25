Nigeria: Dilapidated Access Roads - Women Vow to Stop Political Campaigns in 3 Delta Towns, Unless ...

Owhrode — Women of Owhrode, Ovwodokpokpo and Erhiephiyor communities, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, have threatened to stop any form of political campaigns in their communities in 2023 unless the five ramshackle access roads linking the communities were constructed.

The angry women, who spoke during a peaceful protest to draw the government's attention to the deplorable state of the five access roads in the area, lamented that the lack of good motorable roads to their communities has stunted the growth of the communities.

They said the five roads connecting their communities to other parts of Udu and Ughelli South local government areas: Owhrode-Orhuwhorun, Owhrode-Usieffurun, Owhrode-Edjophe, Owhrode-Otor-Udu and Ovwodokpokpo-Otor-Udu were in a bad state.

The protesting women stated that their farm produce was getting spoilt because they could not take them to the markets in the cities and buyers could not come to them because of dilapidated roads.

Appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC to intervene, they said if constructed, the roads would ease the daily traffic jam being experienced by motorists and commuters at the popular Ubogo Market.

The women later took their protest to the Udu Local Government Area Secretariat at Otor-Udu, where they submitted a request letter to the chairman, Chief Jite Brown.

Addressing the protesters, Chief Brown told them that their request letter would be submitted in appropriate quarters.

Brown, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Community and Infrastructural Development, Comrade Lawson Oghoifo and the Head of Personnel Management, Mr. Mudiaga Omodion, told the women to remain peaceful and law-abiding.