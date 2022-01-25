Tunisia Partakes in Sial America - CEPEX

Tunis/Tunisia — The Centre for the Promotion of Exports (CEPEX) is conducting the Tunisian participation in SIAL America 2022, scheduled for March 22-24, in Las Vegas, USA.

"Only Tunisian enterprises holding the necessary product certifications to access the American market are eligible to exhibit in the national pavilion, in accordance with the regulatory requirements for exporting to the United States...The deadline for registration is set for January 26, 2022."

"SIAL America is the most comprehensive B2B food and beverage event in the U.S., uniting the entire food community and showcasing all food and beverage categories to key importers, food service companies, distributors, retailers, and wholesalers," according to the event's website.

"The SIAL Network has over 50 years of experience in delivering food events that provide critical business connections, inspiring content, and an unrivaled export platform."