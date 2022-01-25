Tunisia Partakes in Sial America - CEPEX

24 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Centre for the Promotion of Exports (CEPEX) is conducting the Tunisian participation in SIAL America 2022, scheduled for March 22-24, in Las Vegas, USA.

"Only Tunisian enterprises holding the necessary product certifications to access the American market are eligible to exhibit in the national pavilion, in accordance with the regulatory requirements for exporting to the United States...The deadline for registration is set for January 26, 2022."

"SIAL America is the most comprehensive B2B food and beverage event in the U.S., uniting the entire food community and showcasing all food and beverage categories to key importers, food service companies, distributors, retailers, and wholesalers," according to the event's website.

"The SIAL Network has over 50 years of experience in delivering food events that provide critical business connections, inspiring content, and an unrivaled export platform."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X