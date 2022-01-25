Tunisia: COVID-19 - Over 1 Million Persons Administered 3rd Booster Shot

24 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 6,510 COVID-19 vaccines on January 23. This includes 1,708 first shots, 2,941 second doses, 1,851 boosters and 10 travel shots, the Health Ministry said.

The overall number of fully vaccinated people hit 6,193,743, including 4,559,810 who got two shots and 1,633,933 who received only one shot as the vaccine given requires a single dose or they have already been infected.

Ministry figures also show 12,684,824 jabs have been given so far. This include 7,085,339 first shots, 4,559,810 second doses, 1,010,055 boosters and 29,620 travel shots.

