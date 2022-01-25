Tunisia: Ettakatol Warns Against President Kaïs Saïed's 'Autocratic Drift'

24 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ettakatol warned against the "autocratic drift" of President Kaïs Saïed, denouncing a concentration of powers in his hands under the guise of a "people's revolution."

"President Kaïs Saïed has arrogated full powers to himself under the pretext of exceptional measures," the party said, accusing the head of State of seeking to establish an autocratic regime, dismantle State institutions, take control of the media, tarnish the image of judges and demonise the components of civil and political society.

In a statement issued Sunday evening following the meeting of its National Council ( January 22-23), Ettakatol denounced appointments made on the basis of loyalties, far from any criterion of competence, cautioning against any attempt to undermine or paralyse the State institutions.

Besides, the party condemned "systematic attacks" on rights and freedoms, citing in this regard, the brutal attacks against protesters, women, journalists and families of martyrs of the revolution.

It also decried the prosecution of civilians in military courts and the instrumentalisation of justice for political purposes, according to the same statement.

