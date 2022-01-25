Tanzania: Ambundo Seeks Time to Heighten Yanga

YOUNG Africans hero against Polisi Tanzania Dickson Ambundo said he will continue to impress when given playing time in order to help his side win matches.

He said this after scoring a vital goal in their 1-0 victory against Polisi Tanzania at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha over the weekend as Yanga established a 10-point gap at the summit of the table.

It was his first goal in the ongoing NBC Premier League which came timely as the Jangwani street giants buried the win-less demon that troubled them whenever facing Polisi Tanzania away.

"I am happy to score and help my team grab all the three points. It was a tough match but we played together as a team until we succeeded to produce the victory," said Ambundo.

He also declared that he will continue to impress whenever given playing time while admitting that there is a stiff competition for positions in the squad saying all players in the team are of a high quality.

The win drives Yanga to 35 points from 13 matches with two fixtures to play before the end of the first round of the league which every team must play 15 games.

Up next, Yanga will host Mbeya City at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam for their 14th league encounter of the campaign and the match is likely to be highly entertaining basing on the current performance of the two sides.

They will try to also be the first side to end the league leaders' unbeaten status just like the way they did to the defending champions Simba whose 11-game undefeated run ended at their hands at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

However, Yanga's full-back Djuma Shaban was lucky to escape a possible red card in the stoppage-time of the match when he elbowed Polisi Tanzania defender Yahaya Mbegu.

On his part, Polisi Tanzania centre-back Said Juma conceded the results saying their target was to clinch all three points but they could not manage to accomplish it.

"Yanga is a big team with good players that is why they utilised well the scoring opportunity they got while for us, we missed several chances of which we failed to turn them into goals," said the former Yanga defender.

He also pointed out that to him, he had less pressure playing against them saying he knows how they play as he served at the club for a long time hence; he was not nervous at all.

The loss to Yanga saw Polisi Tanzania glued at the fifth slot on the ladder with 18 points from 13 matches and it was their third loss of the season.