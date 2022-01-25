Tanzania: Tanzanite Pitch Camp in Arusha for Addis Mission

AFTER 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers, Tanzania's U-20 Ladies have pitched a camp in Karatu, Arusha ahead of the return leg.

The home team registered the important win courtesy of a brilliantly taken set-piece by Christer John in the 62nd minute which ignited Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, the venue of the staged over the weekend.

In his remarks, the team's Head Coach Bakari Shime lauded his charges for the good job while expressing his optimism of doing much better in their reverse leg tie to be staged in Ethiopia.

"We are happy with the victory and our focus now is on the upcoming return match in which we also want to claim the victory to progress into the fifth and final round of the qualifiers," he said.

Again, Shime thanked Tanzanians who turned up to rally behind their side at the venue for their support rendered to the players saying it played a critical role to generate the win.

"When the team was down, they were able to uplift morale of players which was a good gesture. We tried to create a couple of scoring chances in the first half but could not turn them into goals until in the second half when at last we scored," he said.

Moreover, the coach pointed out that managing to hold the visitors and not let them score an away goal is an advantage to his team prior to their next meeting in Ethiopia.

However, to the side of the visiting team, none of their officials was ready to conduct a post-match press briefing perhaps they were upset with the defeat.

If Tanzanite qualify for the Costa Rica finals, it will be the first time for Tanzanite to make it at the big stage of the women's football showdown which will give players a big selling platform to be spotted by other women teams across the world.

Two teams from Africa will be selected to represent the continent at the finals which attract 16 teams and Japan are the current defending champions after clinching it in 2018.