Tanzania: Lusajo Floors Mayele in Golden Boot Race

LEAVING aside the Premier League's title chase, the race for the golden boot has been even more fascinating as it keeps changing game after game.

Namungo's striker Reliant Lusajo has so far taken the commanding seat of the goal scorers' list after pumping in 7 goals to his name which is a good news to the domestic Tanzanian players as most often the imports have been leading the scoring chart.

However, the big question still remains as to whether he will maintain his netting instinct to the end of the season as he faces strong competition from other goal-hungry strikers.

He netted a brace to help his side edge Coastal Union 3-1 at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga over the weekend as the Taifa Stars hit-man is not merciful when it comes to tearing apart opponents' net.

Behind him is Young Africans net burster, Fiston Mayele who has fired home six goals as he too eyes to win the top scorers accord in his first season.

The Democratic Republic of Congo striker has already robbed hearts of football lovers in the country as many have fallen in love with his goal scoring celebrations which has gone viral and being practiced by many people.

He was, however, silenced when his side produced a hard-earned 1-0 win versus Polisi Tanzania in their weekend Premier League match at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha hence his digits never changed.

Accommodating the third slot with five goals each are Jeremiah Juma (Tanzania Prisons), Vitalisy Mayanga (Polisi Tanzania) and George Mpole (Geita Gold).

They all have an opportunity to go further on the list provided they keep polishing their scoring boots.

With four goals far in the league are Meddie Kagere (Simba), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Juma Luizio (Mbeya City) and Saido Ntibazonkiza (Young Africans).

As such; the golden boot marathon is wide open to any of the above mentioned players as the season is far from over with the second round just two matches away where another package of 15 games will be played.