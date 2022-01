Tunis/Tunisia — Nabeul logged one more COVID-19 death and 556 infections from 1,417 tests (39.2% positivity rate).

The number of active virus carriers currently stands at 9,306, hence the caseload hit 61,773 including 50,981 recoveries and 1,486 deaths, Preventive Healthcare Director Omar Sellimi told TAP on Monday.

The number of hospitalisations rose to 45 with an IC beds' occupancy rate of 80% in the public sector and 6% in the private one.