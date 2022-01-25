South Africa: Sibanye-Stillwater Pulls the Plug On U.S.$1 Billion Brazil Deal After 'Geotechnical Event'

analysis

If you want to sell a mine, here's a tip: make sure the pit walls stay upright until the deal gets done.

Diversified metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater, and its relentless CEO, Neal Froneman, have been on a deal-making run of note the past few years. So, the company's termination of a $1-billion deal in Brazil after a "geotechnical event" that removed the shine from the target asset is a seismic shocker of note.

Sibanye was on the cusp of acquiring the Santa Rita nickel and Serrote copper mines in Brazil for a cool $1-billion in cash. This is part of the company's diversification drive into "green metals", which are seen as crucial to the "global just energy transition" away from fossil fuel use.

After the transaction was announced in October, "a geotechnical event occurred at Santa Rita", Sibanye said in a statement on Monday. And just like that, a $1-billion deal was down the drain.

Sibanye's share price took a knock on Monday, falling more than 3% in morning trade.

"The company has assessed the event and its effect, and has concluded that it is and is reasonably expected to be material and adverse to the business, financial condition, results of...