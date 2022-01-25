Malawi: Ministry of Education Instructs Learners in Southern Region Not to Report for School From Tuesday

As a measure to preserve lives following warnings from the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services of an impending Tropical Cyclone Ana, the Ministry of Education has instructed all learners in Southern Region not to report for school from Tuesday, January 25.

In a statement issued by Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa says for those learners in boarding school are encouraged to stay indoors of their hostels.

There has been incessant rains accompanied by strong winds throughout Monday that has contributed to roads being impassable in many parts of the Southern Region.

There was blackout in Southern Region by Monday evening and Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) issued a statement that they are experiencing flash floods in its power stations and as such it has been "forced to shutdown some machines to protect intake structures from damage" while assuring the public that it will keep updating on the situation.

On Saturday, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services warned Malawians that there is a Tropical Depression which is an initial stage in the development of a Tropical Cyclone that has developed in the Indian Ocean, northeast of Madagascar on Friday, January 21.

The Department reported that as of Saturday, January 22 at 10:00 local time, the Tropical Depression was located over Madagascar Island and was moving at a speed of 37km per hour.

"The depression is expected to enter the Mozambique Channel by midnight of Sunday 23rd January where it is expected to intensify as it continues moving towards Mozambique coast.

"Meanwhile, computer models are indicating that Tropical depression is expected to make a landfall on the Mozambique coast during the early morning of Tuesday 25th January 2022 -- the shortest distance along the track to Malawi will be almost 500km.

"At the current position, the tropical depression will partly enhance fairly moist air from the Indian Ocean into Malawi and the impacts will not be significant.

"However, heavy rains exceeding 150mm in a day and very strong winds exceeding 80km/hour in some areas are expected over southern Malawi starting from Monday 24th January 2022."

The Department further warns that "damaging winds and flooding are likely to occur which may lead to downing of trees and power lines, as well as some structural damage".

"Given the recent heavy rains and flash flooding in the southern Region, this tropical system can renew flash flooding or lead to new flooding concerns across the region."

Meanwhile, the Department assures Malawians that it will continue to monitor the movement and strength of Tropical Depression and any possible impacts on Malawi weather will be communicated accordingly.

For further information, the Department urges the public to contact its Director through P.O. Box 1808, Blantyre or phone on +265 882 266 579; WhatsApp: +265 995 155 050 and Fax: (265) -1- 822 215.

The public can also email the Department through [email protected]. Its website is: metmalawi.gov.mw and Facebook is: facebook.com/malawi.weather.