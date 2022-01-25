Uganda: Jinja - Two Soldiers Arrested Over Armed Robberies

25 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Hakim Kanyere

Police in Jinja have arrested two UPDF soldiers attached to Gaddafi Barracks for allegedly masterminding criminality in and around Jinja City

The two soldiers, names withheld are in custody at Nalufenya Police Station on alleged links to a spate of armed robberies that had been happening in and around Jinja City.

Our reliable sources in security say tension has been high between the senior cops and their UPDF counterparts over the arrest of the soldiers. The army wants the soldiers to be released immediately and unconditionally, which police has rejected.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi confirmed the arrest of the two soldiers but declined to divulge more details.

"Wait until they appear in court that is when you will get more details," said Mubi.

On December 23, a security guard at GP fuel station in Jinja town was shot dead by armed men.

Sources told us that police sniffer dogs traced the criminals and led police up to Gaddafi garrison but the investigations were futile. But later, police managed to nab the suspects.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X