Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Reports 1 More Fatality and 96 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Gabes governorate reported one more COVID-19 fatality and 96 infection cases from 333 tests, taking the caseload to 24,448 including 23,284 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic, the local health directorate said.

The new positive cases were logged in South Gabes (38), Menzel Habib (21), Gabes City (14), Oudhref (14), West Gabes (4), Métouia (2), El Hamma (2) and Ghannouch (1).

According to the same source, 32 COVID patients are currently being treated in the region's various hospitals.