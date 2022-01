Tunis/Tunisia — Kébili governorate logged one more COVID-19 death and 370 infections from January 19 to 23, bringing the death toll to 538 and the infection tally to 16, 976 including 15,814 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic, head of the health programmes department at the local health directorate Ali Haddad told TAP on Monday.

Currently 615 people are still carrying the virus in the governorate, including 224 cases in North Kebili, 131 in South Kebili and 103 cases in Souk Lahad.