Ghana: Appiatse Explosion - Support Arrives for Victims, Displaced People From Govt, Well Wishers

Three companies have donated essential items to support the injured and the families of victims of the Appiatse explosion which occurred near Bogoso in the Huni Valley Municipality on Thursday.

Melcom Group of Companies, Chirano Gold Mines and the Chamber of Mines made the presentation over the weekend. The items included food items, water, mattresses and building materials at separate ceremonies.

The Group Director of Communications, Melcom Group of Companies, Godwin Avenorgbo, said the company was touched by the devastation suffered by the people.

"To learn about the destruction of a whole community where residents had to seek refuge in the bushes was, for us to say the least, a very troubling development which demands all hands on deck to alleviate the sufferings of the people," he said.

Mr Avenorgbo conveyed the company's condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"We are convinced that the immediate thing to do in order to avoid any more loss of life of those directly affected by the disaster is to provide food, drinks and water even as we give considerations to other forms of help as the community may require in the next few weeks," he said.

Mr Avenorgbo encouraged all other institutions capable of providing a helping hand to rise to the occasion and give whatever they can to support the relief effort.

The items were presented to the NADMO at the St Michael's Catholic Church at Bogoso by the Ashanti Regional manager of Melcom Group, Mr Davis George.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

TheChirano Gold Mines donation, which included building materials provided by the Chamber of Mines, was presented bythe Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Suleman Koney.

He said the gesture was in line with the company's commitment to providing support to the affected families and victims.

He said the items were recommended by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), with whom the company had been working with on priority relief items required.

Mr Koney gave the assurance that it would continue to liaise with NADMO and other relevant organisations to provide support and relief to the affected persons and families.

"This is the first part of our relief. We will be providing building materials as well", he said, and extended the mine's condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured speedy recovery.

The explosion occurred when a motorcycle rider ran under a truck which was conveying explosives from Maxam Company, Tarkwa to Chirano Gold Mines in the Western North Region.

The motorcycle is said to have caught fire, igniting the truck and resulting in the explosion which has claimed 13 lives, injured 159, destroyed 200 houses and displaced 200 families.