Ghana: More Condolences Pour in for Victims of Appiatse Explosion

Words of sympathy continue to pour in for victims and affected families of last Thursday's explosion at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

In separate statements and messages issued over the weekend, some institutions wished the injured speedy recovery and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

The sympathisers include the Centre for Environmental Impact Analysis (CEIA), WACAM, the Migrant Labour General Workers' Union International (MLGWUI); United States Embassy and the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

WACAM and CEIA offered their commiseration in a joint statement signed by Dr Samuel Obiri, Executive Director and Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, Associate Executive Director, respectively.

It commended the government for the swift emergency response, and the personnel of the security agencies, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), National Ambulance Service, and Ghana Health Service as well as the entire citizens who brought relief to the affected people.

"WACAM and CEIA further wish to commend the churches in the area particularly, the Catholic Parish in Bogoso for releasing their church hall to be used in accommodating the displaced residents from the community," it said.

It said the investigation into the matter and sanctioning of those responsible was important because precaution could have been taken in accordance with laws governing the mining sector.

"The people of Appiatse and the nation could have been spared the agony of the incident that had shocked the whole nation and its related damage if due precaution had been exercised and the safety provisions in the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (LI 2177) had been adhered to in the transport of the explosives," it said.

"We call on mining sector regulatory agencies to effectively regulate the mining companies to avoid Regulatory Capture and Agency problems to ensure strict adherence to all regulations governing safe and responsible mining practices," it added.

In a tweet, the US Embassy said "Our hearts and prayers are with the victims and those injured in the terrible explosion in Appiatse, near Bogoso. May those who perished today rest in eternal peace.

On its part, the MLGWUI wished all affected victims and displaced persons well and better life.

"We wish those who are hospitalised a speedy recovery. May God and His angels in heaven receive the perished souls," said a statement signed and issued by Justice Baako Ntarmah, General Secretary.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines assured the affected community of its support through the provision of relief to the families of the deceased as well as cater for the needs of the injured and the people in the community.

A statement issued by the Chamber's External Relations and Communications conveyed the commendation of Mr Eric Asubonteng, President of the mining Chamber to the Security Agency and mining companies for the timely intervention and assured that the chamber would continue to collaborate with these organisations in the search and rescue efforts.

"We should make every effort to prevent such unfortunate accidents in the future," the statement quoted Mr Sulemanu Koney, CEO of the chamber.

The explosion occurred when a motorcycle rider ran under a truck which was conveying explosives from Maxam Company, Tarkwa to Chirano Gold Mines in the Western North Region.

The motorcycle is said to have caught fire, igniting the truck and resulting in the explosion which has claimed 13 lives, injured 159, destroyed 200 houses and displaced 200 families.