Ghana: CRI Applauds Education Minister for Efforts to Transform Education System

CRI applauds Minister of Education for efforts to transform education sector

THE Executive Director of Child Rights International (CRI), Mr Bright Appiah, has commended the current leadership at the Ministry of Education for exhibiting strong footing in their bid to transform Ghana's education sector.

He applauded Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum,for his commitment towards removing barriers that limit quality education in both urban and rural areas of the country.

Mr Appiah said this whenCRI joined other NGOs in a meeting with the leadership at the Ministry of Education in Accra last Friday.

The meeting discussed issues surrounding Ghana's Education Strategic Plan (ESP) which is a 12-year plan aimed at rolling out a number of interventions to enhance the education in the country.

In Mr Appiah's assessment, the current leadership at the Education Ministry deserved commendation because major focus "is been laid on creating a conducive environment where every child, including, those with special needs were given equal opportunity to develop.

He said the Minister and his team had also made it easier and opened its doors to welcome the contribution of various stakeholders, especially, those in the non-profit sector.

Mr Appiah said despite some of the challenges confronting the educational sector, it would be unfair to lay all the blame on inefficiencies of the current administration because "these challenges are not new".

"The approach been used by the Minister to address those challenges is s commendable approach," he said.

In his address, Mr Yaw Adutwum, said the next 10 years of Ghana's education was brighter because the foundation being laid was strong.

He said the government was creating the right foundation to secure the future of Ghanaians which would also transform the economy.

For Ghana's education to attain its desired height, Mr Adutwum said the Ministry needed the support of the people to create the most robust system the world had ever known.

Over the years, he said, the educational system of Ghana had seen great investments though the outcomes "are not what we desire".

Mr Adutwum said as a nation, "we must begin to look at the bigger things and not just major on the minors which will not bring us any favourable outcome".

In educational sector, he said "you cannot do one thing and expect a transformation. You will need to implement a number of projects to begin to see changes and taste progress".

Regarding the NGOs, he said he was surprised by the plans laid down by the NGOs to support his ministry in delivering quality education in Ghana.

"The NGOs are key stakeholders in the country's educational system so it is just prudent to engage them from time to time to dialogue on how best to deliver in the field," Mr Adutwum said.