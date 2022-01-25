Ghana: E5.1 Million Tissue Paper Company Set to Begin Operations in February

Akwamufie — A €5.1 million tissue paper manufacturing company that uses bamboo as the main raw material is scheduled to commence operation by the end of February this year.

Located at Akwamufie, near Akosombo in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, the company would be operating under government's One District One Factory programme.

The company, Good Roll Africa Limited, which is expected to produce toilet tissues for the local and international markets, currently has a capacity of producing 20 million toilet rolls annually.

During an inspection of the facility over the weekend, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa, reiterated government's commitment to providing the needed support to ensure the proliferation of manufacturing companies in the country.

He noted that the Ministry would ensure total compliance with all the safety and operational requirements for smooth operational take-off.

He said it was government's plan and strategy to promote the industrial decentralisation by enabling companies to use readily available raw materials for production.

Mr Krapa noted that the socio-economic impact of siting factories in rural and peri-urban areas was enormous, noting that "it will bring about lots of job opportunities and help improve livelihoods."

As a signatory to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), he said the development of such manufacturing factories positions Ghana strategically in taking advantage to export to the African markets.

He noted that the exportation of the product, which was in high demand, would lead to the company's increased capacity, as well as provide incentives to the farmers to increase production.

Ghana, the Deputy Minister noted, was ready to engage in trading goods under the AfCFTA, saying that presently, protocols on trading services were being negotiated.

Chief Executive Officer of Good Roll Africa, Faisal Ahmed, said the company would directly employ about 250 workers and indirectly provide opportunities to about 1,500 others.

Currently, he said, the company was working with about 300 local farmers for the supply of bamboo for production, saying that it was looking to engage about 1000 farmers within the next three years.

As part of the company's social responsibility, he noted that it had provided more than 300 toilet facilities in various communities across the country.

He said the company was committed to working with the government and local stakeholders to ensure the company delivers development to communities in its operational area.