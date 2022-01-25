Ghana: Adentan MP Supports Police With 5 Motorcycles

24 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adentan Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, has presented five motorcycles to the Adentan Divisional Police Command in Accra.

The motorcycles, valued at GH₵40,000, is to assist the police improve on security in the area.

Mr Ramadan, presenting the motorcycles together with documents covering the vehicles and helmets, commended the Divisional Police Command for maintaining law and order despite logistical constraints.

He urged the police to continue the good work in order to make the Inspector General of Police (IGP)'s vision of addressing challenges to ensure that modern policing becomes a reality.

Mr Ramadan gave the assurance that he would continue to support the police to enable them function effectively.

The MP appealed to the police to regularly maintain the motorcycles to ensure their long lifespan.

Mr Ramadan appealed to the public to partner the police in maintaining peace by reporting suspicious characters to the police.

He also commended the division for initiating the Quarter Masters building project and assured of his readiness to ensure the early completion of the building.

The Adentan Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Eric Winful, said "I would on behalf of the IGP express our gratitude for this massive support which would help increase our presence in every part of the constituency."

Adentan, he said, was expanding, and the expansion came with some challenges, especially with movement. As such, the motorcycles would facilitate the movement of the police to hard-to-reach areas to protect lives and property.

ACP Winful said the police would use the motorcycles for the intended purpose.

