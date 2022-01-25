Ghana: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sodomizes Boy, 13

A self styled football coach, Benjamin Kojo Bannoh, has been arrested by the Central East Police Command for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy (name withheld), at Zion Park, a suburb of Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The 26-year-old suspect reportedly had unnatural carnal knowledge with the victim at his home after a coaching session at the community park.

Deputy Central East Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Oduro Amaning in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, on Friday, confirmed the case, saying the victim could not go to toilet due to the effect of the act.

He said the victim narrated his ordeal to his father, a tipper truck driver, who also reported the incident to the police.

ACP Oduro Amaning said "The father of the victim made official report concerning the situation of his son. After the report was made, we investigated the matter and arrested him.

He said "we have also issued a police medical report form to the father of the victim to take the son to the hospital for examination. We will make sure this matter is dealt with".

The Police Commander said further investigations would be undertaken to find out whether other boys had suffered the same fate in the hands of the fake football coach.

ACP Amaning advised parents and guardians to be very mindful of the people their children associated themselves with, cautioning that some adults pose as people with good intentions.

He assured that police would arrest criminals and appealed to members of the public to support the police by volunteering information about illegal activities.

With the collaboration between the public and the police, ACP Amaning said criminals would be easily fished out and brought to book, to make the country safe.