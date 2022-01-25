South Africa: SA Logs 1,332 New Covid-19 Infections, With 88 Deaths

South Africa detected 1 332 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour reporting cycle, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

According to NICD data, Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province, with 460 people who have contracted the virus, followed by 232 in the Western Cape, 213 in KwaZulu-Natal and 114 in Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, the rest of the provinces recorded under 100 infections, bringing the positivity rate to 7.8%.

This means the country now has 3 582 691 laboratory-confirmed cases to date.

In addition, the Department of Health reported 88 deaths due to the ongoing audit exercise and backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases.

According to the department, of the latest fatalities, only 14 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, pushing the death toll to 94 265 since the outbreak.

Hospital admissions have increased by 89 to 6 387 out of the 74 500 active cases.

In addition, the department administered 78 888 new COVID-19 vaccine shots in the last 24 hours, meaning that there are now 29 452 653 jabs that have been distributed.

Meanwhile, the country is home to 16 300 265 or 40.96% adults who are fully jabbed, while 1 151 223 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have received their vaccine.

Globally, as of 24 January 2022, there have been 349 641 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5 592 266 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.