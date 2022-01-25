South Africa: Nhtkl to Elect New Chairperson

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Deputy Minister, Obed Bapela, will on Tuesday preside over the election of a new chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.

The special sitting was called by COGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, in terms of section 33(3) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019 (Act No 3 of 2019), read with rule 17 of the Rules and Orders of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL).

The election is to fill the position left vacant by the passing of Ikosi Sipho Mahlangu in July 2021.

The Minister has designated Bapela to preside over the election, in terms of section 34(9) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019 (Act No 3 of 2019).

The outcomes will be communicated post the sitting, said the Ministry in a statement.