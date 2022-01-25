Egypt Reports 1,603 New Coronavirus Cases, 38 Deaths

The Health Ministry said Sunday that 1,603 new coronavirus infections were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 410,098.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 38 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 22,368.

As many as 1,209 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 343,971 so far, the spokesman said.