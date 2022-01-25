Egypt: Ministers Confer On Preparations for Climate Summit

Petroleum Minister Tareq el Molla has stressed the importance of holding the climate summit in Egypt, as a representative of Africa.

Emerging from a meeting with Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad Monday, Molla said their ministries are coordinating action with the Foreign Ministry to prepare for the COP27 slated for November.

Egypt has a national strategy to face climate change and reduce gas emissions by 2050, citing a number of initiatives to expand the use of natural gas as a low-carbon source of energy.

Molla said Egypt is keen on reviewing all such initiatives during the upcoming climate summit.

Cooperation is ongoing with world countries and international companies with the aim to exchange views and reach plans that would contribute to reducing carbon gas emissions, the minister added.

Environment Minister Fouad said that all initiatives suggested by the petroleum sector should be probed during preparatory meetings ahead of the COP27.

She pointed to an initiative for vehicles to operate on natural gas, noting that the government could build on that drive in the coming stage. This, Fouad explained, will help reduce the number of cars that use fossil fuel.

