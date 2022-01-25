Egypt: PM Follows Up Projects in Alexandria

24 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli followed up on Sunday the progress made in implementing some projects, currently implemented in Alexandria governorate, topped by Souk El Gomla housing project in Borg El Arab district.

Madbouli was heading a meeting in the presence of Local Development Mahmoud Sharawi, Supply Minister Ali El Moselhi, Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad, Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar, Vice President of the Engineering Authority for the Northern and Western Regions Ahmed el Azzazi and Alexandria Governor Mohamed el Sherif, the Cabinet's spokesman Nader Saad said.

Azzazi reviewed the first phase of the housing project as well as the housing of the residents in unsafe areas in the Bashayer Al-Khair projects.

The meeting also tackled the implementation of the industrial and craft facilities in unplanned districts and ways of developing them as well as the system of collecting and recycling the waste in the governorate.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X