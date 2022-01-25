Egypt: PM Follows Up Projects in Alexandria

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli followed up on Sunday the progress made in implementing some projects, currently implemented in Alexandria governorate, topped by Souk El Gomla housing project in Borg El Arab district.

Madbouli was heading a meeting in the presence of Local Development Mahmoud Sharawi, Supply Minister Ali El Moselhi, Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad, Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar, Vice President of the Engineering Authority for the Northern and Western Regions Ahmed el Azzazi and Alexandria Governor Mohamed el Sherif, the Cabinet's spokesman Nader Saad said.

Azzazi reviewed the first phase of the housing project as well as the housing of the residents in unsafe areas in the Bashayer Al-Khair projects.

The meeting also tackled the implementation of the industrial and craft facilities in unplanned districts and ways of developing them as well as the system of collecting and recycling the waste in the governorate.