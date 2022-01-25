Africa: EAPD Organizes Tour in Luxor for the African Ambassadors

24 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Foreign Ministry's Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) organized Sunday a tour in Luxor governorate for the African ambassadors in Cairo, in cooperation with the the General Authority of Healthcare.

During the tour, the African envoys were briefed on Egypt's achievements in the field of the heathcare services, especially after launching the comprehensive health insurance program, and the presidential initiatives of 100 million health and Decent Life.

The ambassadors, along with EAPD Secretary General Mohamed Khalil, toured some health facilities, which were developed and upgraded to be included in the comprehensive health insurance program.

