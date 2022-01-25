Egypt: Age of Children Receiving Pfizer Vaccine Reduced to 5 Years Old

Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar asserted that the age of

children eligible to receive Pfizer vaccine was reduced to five years old.

In statements to "Good Morning Egypt" program, Abdel Ghaffar said that the vaccination will be expanded to cover different ages when more clinical studies are conducted to make sure of its safety and effectiveness.

The clinical studies asserted that the vaccination is safe for pregnant women, he said, adding that there are no negative side effects on them.

He said that there is an increase in the number of infections, urging everybody to receive the vaccine and abide by the preventive measures, social distancing and wearing the face mask to maintain the public health.