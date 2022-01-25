Egypt Denounces Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia, UAE

24 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has strongly condemned the cowardly and incessant Houthi ballistic missile attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier Monday, the terrorist Houthi group fired two ballistic missiles toward the UAE and a third toward Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

Egypt, in a statement, stressed that such cowardly acts against the two brotherly countries represent a flagrant threat to their security and safety of its citizens and residents as well as a grave violation of the principles of international law.

Egypt further expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the UAE and backing of all measures they take to confront such heinous terrorist attacks and to protect their security.

