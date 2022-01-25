Namibians to Defend Africa Titles

25 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By John Tuerijama

WBO global super bantamweight champion Philipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa will put his title on the line against Tanzanian challenger Tony Rashid in the main bout, with Erick Tshimanga from the Democratic Republic of Congo challenging WBO Africa super middleweight champion Paulus 'John John' Ndjolonimus.

The third continental title bout pits WBO Africa welterweight champion Charles Shinima against South African Mziwoxolo Ndwayana.

Speaking at a media briefing in the capital recently, MTC Sunshine promoter Nestor Tobias said the event is important for the trio's world rankings in their quest to get shots at the world titles.

He said for the boxers to get better, they need better fights with quality opponents to improve their rankings.

"We are producing champions, and we will continue to produce champions. We have champions and the purpose is to develop boxing from the grassroots, national, regional, and Africa, and now we are at the world stage," Tobias said.

The undercard contests will be announced next month.

"You do not just fight, you must win to improve on the ranking."

Speaking to Desert Radio 95.3 FM recently, Ndjolonimus said he would be 100% ready to successfully defend his Africa title.

Helao Nafidi mayor Darius Halukeni says the town appreciates being in the spotlight due to hosting an event of this magnitude.

He urges the business community in the Ohangwena region to get involved in the event.

"We have in the past successfully hosted various sporting events. I have watched these boxers' previous fights, and they were very impressive in their skills," he says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X