Liberia: Costa - Boakai Has Failed

2023presidential aspirant and chair of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has been accused by one of his staunch political supporters, talk show host Henry Pedro Costa of allegedly failing to provide leadership direction.

Costa alleged that on 28 December 2021, the former Unity Party (UP) of which Mr. Boakai is the standard-bearer, took a decision through a vote to pull out of the CPP. But he said Boakai has failed to provide direction one month after the party voted to pull out of CPP.

Mr. Costa, founder and chairman of the Council of Patriots (COP) which staged the biggest protest against President George Manneh Weah's government, used his Costa Show online over the weekend to take aim at Mr. Boakai, saying he is deeply disappointed, discouraged and confused over Boakai's reported failure to provide leadership direction for those supporting his presidential bid.

Costa claimed that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Boakai has failed to update his supporters as to whether he will remain or withdraw from the CPP.

The CPP has been rocked by internal crisis for several months, leaving many to doubt that the four parties - Unity Party (UP) of Mr. Boakai, Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, All Liberian Party (ALP) of Mr. Benoni Urey and Liberty Party (LP) of Senator Nyonblee Karnga - Lawrence - can hold together to present a single presidential ticket.

Mr. Boakai and Mr. Cummings are the two CPP leaders seeking the party's presidential ticket.

"We are not having direction as supporters of Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai as to where we are going. Moreover, we can't tell anyone because Joseph Boakai is the leader and the political leader of Unity Party. Therefore, he has to give us leadership and direction as to where [we are] going," said Mr. Costa.

Costa urged Boakai to understand that his supporters are confused and want to know if the UP will remain in the CPP.

"I am disappointed, discouraged and confused over Boakai's action. As a lead campaigner of Boakai, what do I tell the people who are asking me as to where [we are] going?" said Costa.

"Which message should I give them? They are asking me and I can't tell them anything because I know nothing about our direction and they are troubling," Costa stressed.

He further indicated that time is not in their favor because elections are happening next year across the country.

Costa noted that if they are forming a new collaboration for the election, Amb. Boakai should tell them now so that they can have direction instead of being left in the dark.

"If Boakai will stay in the CPP to work with Alexander B. Cummings, let him tell us so we can decide if we will still support him or not," Costa continued.

"For me, I don't support any arrangement with Cummings because I don't trust him. Boakai should [make] a decision that will provide ... direction which will be pronounced to [those] who are his supporters about their next move.