Liberia: Cummings Sympathizes With Families of Stampede Victims in New Kru Town

24 January 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has paid visits to wounded victims and families of those who died from the New Kru Town Stampede. On Friday, Mr. Cummings visited the Redemption Hospital and homes of families of those killed in the New Kru Town Tragedy following open-air church service. Last Thursday morning, 30 persons were killed and several wounded at a church crusade on the D. Tweh Field in new Kru Town.

Disheartened by such a tragedy and based on his passion for the people, Mr. Cummings was the first opposition political leader to visit the Borough of New Kru Town since the unforeseen occurrence. He first visited the Redemption Hospital and interacted with several wounded victims of the unfortunate incident; consoling and comforting them to be hopeful of their recovery. The down-to-earth and people-centered presidential hopeful then made visitations or stops at the homes of families who lost their loved ones to the tragedy to identify with them.

Mr. Cummings condemned the situation and extended deepest sympathies to the families of the bereaved. "I have come to identify with you and console you during these sad periods of your families. I promised to be with you during these periods of your bereavement. This is a national calamity. I will come back to identify with you."

In response, the affected families and wounded victims at the Redemption Hospital appreciated the visit of Mr. Cummings. They said despite their distressing conditions, they were relieved and happy that Mr. Cummings could reach out to them at the hospital and their various homes to sympathize and identify with them.

