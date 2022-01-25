Algeria: President Tebboune Leaves Algiers for Egypt

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune left on Monday Algiers for Egypt, for a two-day working and fraternal visit.

After listening to the national anthem at the VIP Lounge of Houari Boumediene International Airport, President Tebboune received salute from a detachment of the Republican Guard.

The head of State was greeted by Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aïmene Benabderrahmane, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army and Principal Private Secretary to the Presidency of the Republic Abdelaziz Khellaf.