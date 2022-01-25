Zimbabwe: Prosecutors Accused of Soliciting Bribe

TWO Karoi National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officers are in remand prison after they were nabbed for accepting bribe money meant to influence a lenient sentence.

The duo appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate, Ms Tamari Chibindi, last week charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer for bail hearing and ruling. They were remanded in custody until February, 2 this year.

Progress Maponde and Milton Kadzumba solicited for a bribe in the sum of US$100 from Difference Kondo, a relative of stock theft accused Author Chikwerengwe. The court heard that the two are said to have received the money on the pretext that they will facilitate a lenient sentence on behalf of Chikwerengwe.

An informant received the information and went to file a report at Karoi Police Station before the duo's arrest.

Chikwerengwe was later sentenced and fined by Karoi Magistrate Court. Mr Review Nikisi prosecuted.