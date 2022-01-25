Zimbabwe: Prosecutors Accused of Soliciting Bribe

25 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashonaland West Bureau

TWO Karoi National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officers are in remand prison after they were nabbed for accepting bribe money meant to influence a lenient sentence.

The duo appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate, Ms Tamari Chibindi, last week charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer for bail hearing and ruling. They were remanded in custody until February, 2 this year.

Progress Maponde and Milton Kadzumba solicited for a bribe in the sum of US$100 from Difference Kondo, a relative of stock theft accused Author Chikwerengwe. The court heard that the two are said to have received the money on the pretext that they will facilitate a lenient sentence on behalf of Chikwerengwe.

An informant received the information and went to file a report at Karoi Police Station before the duo's arrest.

Chikwerengwe was later sentenced and fined by Karoi Magistrate Court. Mr Review Nikisi prosecuted.

