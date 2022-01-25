Zimbabwe: Trojan Stars Rescue Point On Return

KUDZANAI Makurunyorwa rescued a point for returning ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League side Trojan Stars against Simba Bhora in a lively match at Trojan in Bindura on Sunday.

The gold miners managed to come back in the league after two years in the Second Division and they are making their ambitions clear by winning most of their home matches where they enjoy so much support.

Bindura has not had a Premiership side since the demise of Mwana Africa some years back and Trojan Stars and Bindura United enjoy a good following in Mashonaland Central Province.

Arthur Tutani coached Simba Bhora had taken the lead through veteran Simbarashe Balakasi in the opening half, but Makurunyorwa stepped up to convert a spot-kick with 11 minutes to go before the final whistle.

The other matches saw a rejuvenated Herentals Under-20 side getting the better of CUMA Academy 2-0 with their goals coming in from Tinashe Mupumha and James Jim. Paul Benza-coached Herentals Under-20 side have not lost a match in the five games they have played so far and are sitting at the apex of the log table.

In the Mashonaland West derby, Golden Valley were defeated 2-1 by visiting Karoi United at Chakari with goals from David Jasi and Ashton Mashoro as Come Again, who played earlier at the same venue, shared the spoils with Golden Eagles in a goalless draw.

Norbert Zigo and Wesley Chifamba helped Black Mambas secure maximum points when they beat Chegutu Pirates 2-1 while PAM United were held to a goalless draw by Banket United at Muriel Mine. Chinhoyi United were beaten 1-0 at their own backyard by Commando Bullets who last week brought on board former Dynamos winger Edward "Duduza" Sadomba.

Northern Region Division One Results

Herentals Under-20 2, CUMA Academy 0; Black Mambas 2, Chegutu Pirates 1; Trojan Stars 1, Simba Bhora 1; Chinhoi Stars 0, Commando Bullets 1; Come Again 0, Golden eagles 0; Golden Valley 1, Karoi United 2; PAM United 0, Banket United 0.