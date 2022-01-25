Zimbabwe: Cotton Hybrid Seed Raises Prospects

MASHONALAND WEST cotton farmers' prospects of a good harvest this season have been heightened with the newly-adopted Mahayco hybrid seed, with some farmers still planting.

Most farmers here are anchoring hopes on the recently introduced seed variety which has a chance of producing better yields as compared to the traditional open variety seeds that the farmers have been accustomed to.

Zimbabwe Agriculture Show cotton farmer of 2021, Mr Peter Mhlauri of Golden View Farm, 20km west of Chinhoyi, reckoned he could have a good harvest this year despite the late rains.

Mr Mhlauri was named number one after having more than 50 Grade-A bales containing a total of 21 300kg of cotton from eight hectares.

Currently, five hectares of his total seven hectares are under the new variety of seed cotton with two hectares under the traditional varieties.

"I expect to harvest more this year although I have put seven hectares of the crop. Unlike last year when I had one hectare under the hybridised Mahayco crop, I have put five hectares under the breed.

"If we continue to receive rains until March, I'm likely to harvest more than last season as I had more kilogrammes from a portion that had Mahyco breed than the ordinary seed," he told journalists during a tour of cotton farms by Cottco last Wednesday.

He had planted the hybrid seed on December 29 more than one-and-a-half months later after putting down the open variety seed.

Mr Mhlauri, who won a brand new tractor from the show, is expected to receive his prize which was recently delivered to Chinhoyi Cottco Ginnery.

Another farmer, Mr Joseph Wasarirevhu, who scooped number three position during the same competition and was awarded a solar system after producing 55 bales from five hectares, is optimistic of harvesting more this season from at least four hectares.

A youthful farmer, Mr Talent Majoni with six ha, said the national cotton yield was gradually dropping due to poor payouts.