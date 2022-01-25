Zimbabwe: Hockey Team Can Build On ACN Momentum

FOLLOWING their fourth-place finish at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations, Zimbabwe's senior women's field hockey team captain, Mary Houghton, says they are hoping to build on the momentum for the future.

The continental show-piece that was staged in Accra, Ghana, ended on Sunday at Theodosia Okoh Stadium with South Africa retaining the titles in both the men's and women's competitions.

The Zimbabwe senior women's side managed to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 24 years.

The team was under the guidance of former national team player, Patricia Davies, a member of the "Golden Girls" side that won Zimbabwe's first gold medal at the Olympic Games in 1980, in Moscow, Russia.

The last time the Zimbabwe senior women's team reached the semi-final was in 1998.

Houghton is hoping they can build on the momentum to continue improving the game and match their counterparts on the continent.

"We will hope to carry the momentum of this tournament forward and keep working hard to produce good results," said Houghton.

Zimbabwe were targeting a top three finish at the tournament in Ghana and they can only learn from the experience and work on their weaknesses, mainly the failure to convert when they create chances.

Speaking after the match on Sunday, Davies also pointed out the need for improvement when it comes to utilising scoring opportunities at such competitions.

Houghton is optimistic the exposure and experience the team got will go a long way in strengthening the side.

"Our team is very young, so they have gained essential experience and exposure playing in the pressure of tournament conditions.

"I feel our performance was good and we outplayed most opposition but we struggled to convert goals at the crucial times," said Houghton. Zimbabwe picked one win against Uganda, then drew against Namibia in Pool A. They had earlier on lost to South Africa in their first match at the tournament.

They then lost to Ghana in the semi-finals before going down to Kenya in the bronze medal match to finish fourth overall.

South Africa beat Ghana 3-1 in the women's final.

In the men's section, South Africa beat Egypt 3-1 on penalties to defend the title. Nigeria came in on third position after beating Kenya in the third and fourth place match. After emerging tops for both men's and women's competitions, South Africa automatically qualified for the men's and women's World Cup.

The Women's World Cup is scheduled for this year. Spain and Netherlands are co-hosting it from July 1 to 17. The men's World Cup is due to take place from January 13 to 29, 2023, in India.