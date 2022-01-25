Namibia: Tjongarero Talks Bilateral Benefits

The minister of sport, youth and national service, Agnes Tjongarero, says federations need to exploit bilateral agreements to develop the industry in the country.

Namibia recently entered into cooperation partnerships with several countries, including Senegal, Cuba, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and Japan, she told Desert Radio 95.3 FM recently.

She said the agreements could be utilised by the more than 54 sport codes affiliated to the Namibia Sports Commission.

Sport federations are, however, not forthcoming, she said.

"We sign agreements and inform the sport fraternity. It cannot always be the minister or the ministry that goes out. The federation must come and say help us with the structure, and you have signed agreements. Here we are, and it does not happen," Tjongarero said.

"For the ministry to go and say ambassador or commissioner, these federations would like to have this, many a time it does not happen."

The minister also said the government is in full support of the creation of a sport fund.

"We have to act on that one so that we can bring up that sport fund. And companies giving out this money must feel comfortable and feel they are giving to the ministry, the government or the sport commission, but giving in to the sport fund to be run by independent people, accountants or whoever, they may be going to pursue that vigorously," she said.

She said the fund would provide financial assistance for the development of infrastructure and other activities to promote sport.

"Its objective is to administer and promote sport in general, specific sport disciplines, and individual sport persons to achieve excellence at national and international level.

". . . also to impart special training and coaching in relevant sport disciplines to sport persons, coaches and sport specialists," she said.

Tjongarero said the fund would come in handy for constructing and maintaining infrastructure to promote sport.