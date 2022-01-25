Namibia: Windhoek North Thrash Leopardo As Futsal Resumes

THE Express Credit Namibian Futsal League continued with matches at the Windhoek Showgrounds on Saturday after the holiday break.

Windhoek North Futsal Club made the biggest impression as they thrashed Leopardo FC 20-3 to go to the top of the Men's Group B log.

Windhoek North joined Chile Futsal on 12 points at the top of the log, but they have a much better goal aggregate of +35 goals, while Chile Futsal's aggregate is +1.

Third-placed Duro Nation, meanwhile, lost an opportunity to go to the top of the log after being held to a 6-6 draw by bottom-of-the-log SKW. The result sees Duro Nation remaining third on 11 points, just ahead of SBS Trucks on 10.

They are followed by WSS on nine, Money Power on three, and SKW on one point.

Selecau remain at the top of Group A, despite dropping some points on Saturday.

They beat Glamour Boys 4-3, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Quality FC and now lead the log with 16 points from seven matches.

Selecau, however, are under pressure from X Men, who remain second on 13 points, with two matches in hand.

Faical Futsal went third on 12 points after beating Glamour Boys 9-5, with the latter remaining fifth on nine points, while Quality FC are now fourth on 10 points.

Patriots beat Momentum 5-2 to remain sixth on seven points, while Momentum are seventh on three points and Seven Chiefs bottom of the log on zero points.

In the Boys u17 category, the semifinalists were determined after the weekend's matches.

Swallows and their feeder team, The Birds, continued to set the pace as they both finished on 15 points at the top of the log after winning their final group matches.

Swallows beat ACFA I 8-1 to top the log with a goal aggregate of +22, while The Birds beat ACFA II 8-5 to finish second with a goal aggregate of +16.

Despite their defeats, ACFA I and II finished third and fourth on 12 and nine points respectively to claim the final two semifinal spots.

There were no matches in the Women's League, with Tura Magic remaining on top of there log on 10 points, followed by Unam Bokkies II on seven, and Khomas Nampol, Ramblers I, Right Way and Ramblers II, who are all on six points.