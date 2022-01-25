Ghana: Kasapreko Company Moves to Maintain Leadership Position

24 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Kasapreko Company Limited has initiated moves to maintain its leadership position in the bottled water market. To this end, the company has unveiled reigning artiste of the year, Diana Hamilton, as the new brand ambassador for AwakePurified Drinking Water.

The partnership would see theaward-winning gospel musician become the latest ambassador of the water product manufactured by Kasapreko Company Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic products.

At the official signing ceremonyin Accra, Mr Gerald Bonsu, Commercial Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, speaking on behalf of the General Manager, Mr Richard Adjei, stated that DianaHamilton was chosen to leadthe face of the Awake Brand due to her passion for changing lives which aligned with the company's vision.

We are thrilled and excited to have the popular gospel musicianin our family and hopefully this partnership would be beneficial to both parties. As a company we felt she could serve as a good ambassador and she encompasses our brand values and would take our products to much greater heights thus in pursuance of our

programmes which focuses on changing lives in Ghana," he said.

Diana Hamilton, who is the first female gospel musician to win Artiste of Year at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), said she was elated and expressed gratitude to the company for believing in her abilities to promote the products as well asm assist in various Corporate Social Responsibility programmes which aims at changing and touching lives.

"To say I am excited is an understatement. This is a product I believe in and I can vouch for their quality. It is a humbling experience to have this merger with and ready to promote their good course," she said.

The Awake Purified Drinking Water back in 2021 wonthe topmost prize at the Ghana Beverages Awards considering its fast rise as a top mineral water brand in Ghana as well as its life saving initiative dubbed "One4Life campaign" which is set aside GHc10p from the purchase of every 500ml of Awake mineral water to the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X