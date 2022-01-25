Ghana: Coach 'Milo' Dismissed ... After Black Stars' Dismal Afcon Performance

Serbian tactician, Milovan Rajevac has been shown the exit after the Black Stars' dismal showing at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon where they exited in the opening round.

Milo, as he is affectionately called, was asked to step down from his role as Black Stars head coach by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) on Saturday.

The decision came following a meeting between the Ministry and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after superintending Ghana's worst display at AFCON, since 2006.

According to sources gathered by the Times Sports, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the GFA agreed to part ways with the Serbian gaffer after hours of intense meeting at the Presidency on Friday.

Rajevac, 67 who returned to Ghana for his second spell in September 2021, was tasked to win the AFCON and qualify the team for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar, later this year.

Ghana crashed out in the tournament finishing bottom in Group C with just a point, after defeats to Morocco and Comoros and a draw against Gabon.

A new handler is expected to be announced soon as the Stars are billed to battle out with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a World Cup play-off in March.